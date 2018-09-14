Share:

KAMALIA-“Building dams is essential for our survival. If we fail to so, we are going to leave some major problems for next generations,” stated Ch Tahir Jutt.

The Jutt Poultry Traders chief executive said, “Currently, we lack basic water storage facilities and in the coming seven years, we will be facing a catastrophic water shortage as we will lack water to sow any grain.” He added, “The Chief Justice of Pakistan has brought the attention of the nation to water paucity due to the shortage of dams.” He continued, “The CJP had founded a fund to build more dams in the country, but now Prime Minister Imran Khan has also joined him in this great cause.” He pointed out, “The country needs funds to build dams. All things aside, the dams are more important than personal and political grudges.” He appealed, “All Pakistanis should take part in this Jihad by donating money to the dam fund.”

Muharram security

arrangements reviewed

AC Kamalia Shahid Nadeem Rana chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the members of Peace Committee, and the heads of different departments. Chief Officer Municipality Kamalia Rao Hamid Raza, Murtaza Khan Kharal, Sayed Saqlain Haidar, Mohammad Aslam Bhatti, SHO Ghulam Abbas, SDO Highway, Public Health Officer, and other representatives were also present in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, AC Kamalia stated that the most important of the challenges being faced by the country were terrorism and extremism.

“The enemies are active in their effort to weaken Pakistan, and to spread insecurity,” he said, adding “It is the national and religious responsibility of the religious leaders and prominent scholars of all schools of thought to join hands with the government and the administration in eliminating the harmful ambitions of the enemies of the state.”

Earlier, a flag march led by DSP Kamalia Azmat Ullah was held to demonstrate security preparations for the holy month of Muharramul Haram. SHO City Police Station Kamalia, SHO Saddr Police Station Kamalia, and a large contingent of police staff attended the flag march. Flags were erected in different areas of the city including Mandi Mod, General Bus Stop, Thana Mod, Stop No. 3, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kamalia.