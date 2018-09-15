Share:

SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur district declared the most sensitive district in Sindh during Muharramul Haram.

All entrance and exit points of the district on 9th and 10th Muharram besides control rooms have also been established to monitor all of the activities of various parts of the city while 1,638 police personnel and Rangers personnel have been deployed to cope with any untoward situation.

Municipal committee and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco), Shikarpur directed to maintain cleanliness and change the timing of loadshedding during Muharram and maintain the lighting system on the routes of processions.

The direction came in light when Larkana Commissioner Akram Ali Khowaja conducted a meeting with Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, Shikarpur SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh, DSR Rangers and other officers of the district to review arrangement pertaining Muharram, it was held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur on Friday.

Syed Hassan Raza, Shikarpur DC, briefed the commissioner and the meeting participants that there are total 87 Imambarghas from them six were declared most sensitive, from them four are in Shikarpur city, one situated at Khanpur and one is situated in Lakhi Ghulam Shah and eight Imambargahs were declared sensitive.

He said that the Imambargah of Chak, Khahi, Imrote Sharif, Hamayoon, Allahabad Colony and Jamra would be monitored by the officers to maintain law and order situation.

Besides, he told the meeting that he has conducted meeting with concerned officers including the Health Department, local government department, Shikarpur Sepco, and other concerned departments and directed them to arrange all necessary facilities for the mourners and the processions so that they could be facilitated.

Also, he informed that he has conducted meetings with the clerics of religious parties to keep religious harmony and follow the code of conduct enforced by Sindh government during Muharram to avoid any inappropriate incident.

Shikarpur SSP unveiled their strategy of police department and vowed that code of conduct would be implemented and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Later, the Larkana commissioner visited Punj Pir, Jhanghal Shah, Dolat Shah and other Imambargah and acclaimed the tremendous efforts of district administration.

GANG OF BIKE SNATCHERS BUSTED

CIA Police claimed to have apprehended a hardcore suspect involved in snatching motorcycles from Link Road next to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Town on Friday.

According to an official that acting on information, CIA police headed by Abdul Qadir Chandio carried out a raid near Lakhi Ghulam Shah and arrested a suspect namely Azizullah Shaikh, resident of Bhittai Colony, with a pistol during interrogation he has snatched motorcycles along with Qasim Sanjrani.

Acting promptly, CIA police also arrested Qasim Sanjrani and confiscated a pistol recovered from him.

On the pin point of both robbers two CD-70 motorcycles were also recovered. Both arrested robbers have confessed to snatching at least four motorcycles from near Zarkhail Link Road, Truck Stop and Dadwaee Road.

Further interrogation, legal proceedings and raids for other their abettors are underway.

The cases (35/2018) and (36/2018) under relevant sections of law have been registered against both the suspects at Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station.

Separately, Khanpur and Lakhi Ghulam Shah police headed by their DSPs along with heavy contingent conducted search operation surrounding areas including hotels and inns of their respective areas and rounded up at least 12 suspects for identification and would be released after their identification, Shikarpur SSP Sarfraz Nawaz told the correspondent.

ONE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

A 10-year-old-boy identified as Abdul Latif Brohi was crushed to death under the wheels of fast moving coach bound for Karachi at Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus highway on Friday.

Having seen the accident, coach driver managed to escape from place of the incident. Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital and later, handed over the body of deceased boy to his heirs after autopsy.

The police have not found any clue of coach driver till filling of this news story.