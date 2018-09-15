Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is taking up the projects of Karachi Circular Railways, Dhabeji Economic Zone and Keti Bandar where he have left them at the conclusion of last tenure as chief minister, therefore Chinese authorities must support him.

This he said on Friday while talking to Chinese Consul General Mr Wang Yu who called on him here at the CM House.

He said that the KCR project was most important for the city of Karachi. “It was included in the CPEC and then delayed due to some reasons but now time has come to take it up once again,” he said and added the project of Keti Bandar and Dhabeji Economic Zone were also on his priorities. He told the consul general that lad has been allocated for the special economic zone at Dhabeji and funds have been allocated for the development of its infrastructure.

The consul general said that the Chinese authorities were keen to complete the CPEC projects and they would fulfill all their commitments made with the previous government in Pakistan. He also showed interest in some non-CPEC projects such as installation of desalination plant, construction treatment plants and development of sewerage system.

The consul general also said that the Chinese authorities were also interested in working with Sindh government in canal lining.

The chief minister directed Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to direct Board of Investment and P&D department to further coordinate with Chinese Consul General office and start working on the proposed projects.