QUETTA:- National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday arrested former manager United Bank Limited Quetta for allegedly misappropriating Rs 56.055 million. According to spokesman of NAB Balochistan, NAB filed reference after completing the

investigation into the scam. The accused was an absconder. However, the intelligence team arrested him in a raid. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.–APP