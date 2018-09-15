Share:

KARACHI - On the call of government to make Pakistan green and to combat numerous environmental problems, Tariq Jamali, President National Bank of Pakistan, planted sapling at the University of Karachi, under its CSR program “Green Initiative.” The Bank will plant trees at various parts of the city and across Pakistan.

NBP will plant over 1,000 trees at various sites of KU to beautify the campus and improve environment. Tariq Jamali said that NBP, Tree plantation in a large scale is essential to avert pollution and to counter negative impact of climate change.

Tariq Jamali said that we need build industry-academia linkages as they are not well developed as our educational institutions rarely engage in such activities. We need to tap into their alumni network or engage with industry. In line with the government NBP is making some serious attempts to reduce the gap between industry and academia. NBP plans to engage with universities more regularly.

He further added that corporate institutions should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that we can plant as many plants as we can. He said there is dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution. He has directed managers of all NBP branches to plant tree in their soundings.

The NBP has 1500 branches across country including the remotest and far-flung areas.

Professor Tahir Khan, Vice Chancellor, KU, appreciated the initiative taken by the President NBP, he said ‘we are honoured that the drive has been started from the University. This will help in changing the environment by making our city green, healthy and eco-friendly. NBP is not only sapling the trees but will also nurture and monitor the growth throughout the year.

Through this initiative, NBP will help every student to plant one tree as part of this activity. This project will be roll out in partnership with other stakeholder which help schools / colleges to organize tree planting sites where their children can get to plant one tree each. Across all Pakistan, NBP will encourage the youth to not only plant trees but also nourish them.

Earlier, he met NBP team and spoke about various CSR activities of the Bank. Also present at the plantation ceremony were other senior executives and officers of the Bank.