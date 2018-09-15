Share:

BADIN - The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) organised an inauguration ceremony of install programme in Ahmed Khan Excellence Public School near Nindo on Friday.

While addressing the ceremony, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad and others said that the SEF was playing laudable role for promoting education in Badin. They said that the SEF was encouraging to boost up initiatives for improvement in the system.

The SEF district in-charge said that they were striving hard for betterment in educational system. He said they introduced install programme in six schools of Badin district which would be beneficial in connection of increasing literacy rate and provision of quality education in far and wide areas and villages.

He further said that the SEF was awarding scholarships including Public College, Army College and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan University and those who were being awarded scholarships, they were acquiring quality education.

Mansoor Ali Soomro said that they were engaged for betterment of new generation and efforts were being taken to facilitate quality education. He thanked the SEF for provision of 30 tablets to the students.

The ceremony was attended by MPA Haji Taj Muhammad, PPP General Secretary Haji Sain Bux Jamali, DEO Syed Imran Shah, SEF District In-charge Sanny Jabran, Programme officer Abdul Ghafoor Soomro and others.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Haji Sain Bux Jamali met with Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah in his office.

He presented educational issues specially Tando Bago was facing including shortage of teachers in various schools of the taluka, lack of furniture and construction and repair of deplorable and devastating buildings.

He also briefed the minister about the condition of the buildings of main primary boys and girls schools of the city of Mir Bago Khan, Mir Ghulam Muhammad Khan Talpur and Muhammad Siddique.

The general secretary also exchanged views with provincial minister to boost up and improvize educational system.

The minister said that they could not neglect the schools of Mir Ghulam Muhammad Khan Talpur and Muhammad Siddique. He said that the issues to be resolved on top priority for the betterment of education and glowing future of our new generation.

Earlier, the general secretary said that betterment and improvement in educational system was his prime task and ambition towards literate society and development, progress and welfare in real mean.

He further said that it was his dire intention that schools of Tando Bago should provide quality education. He further said that he would continue to serve the people of Tando Bago and district Badin.

On the other hand, citizens of Tando Bago and civil society have applauded such initiative taken by Haji Sain Bux Jamali for welfare of the people and city.