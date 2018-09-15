Share:

LCCI Executive Committee members visit HQ of PSCA

Lahore (Staff Reporter): Executive Committee members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters on Friday. The LCCI delegation visited various sections and appreciated the efforts of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Additional IG Malik Ali Amir informed the delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry that dynamic officers have been inducted by following a merit-based policy. He said that Punjab Safe Cities Project envisions safe, peaceful and prosperous cities of the province. The benefits this project holds include improved services delivery, traffic management, monitoring of law and order, electronic evidence collection, crime reduction, secure communication, and accountability. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority is the best project of Pakistan with reference to security, surveillance and traffic management.

He said that the LCCI delegation is overwhelmingly pleased to see the project and the best equipment being used here. He said that Pakistani nation should be proud of the officers of Punjab Safe Cities Authority who are making Pakistan safer.

SECP, LTBA hold seminar

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a seminar in collaboration with the Lahore Tax Bar Association in order to create awareness among business community and other stakeholders regarding importance of incorporation of limited liability partnership. Officials from the SECP’s Company Registration Office highlighted the importance of corporatization and corporate compliance. They explained the measures taken by the SECP for increase in corporatization and corporate compliance. A detailed presentation was given on the salient features of Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017, post-incorporation responsibilities and formation of associations under section 42 of the Companies ACT, 2017. Monim Sultan, president of Lahore Tax Bar Association, appreciated the SECP’s contribution in the development of corporate sector. He thanked the SECP for holding these seminars on a regular basis.

The SECP officials informed the audience that being the apex regulator of corporate sector, the SECP has always collaborated with the professional and trade bodies in the past, and that it will conduct more seminars and workshops in collaboration with professional and trade bodies in near future.

Smeda organises workshop on Lasbela marble cluster

PESHAWAR (APP): Under the auspices of Planning Commission of Pakistan, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organised a workshop on marble cluster of Lasbela. The workshop was held at Marble City Gadani to discuss the issues and required intervention for the sector in general and the cluster in specific, said a press release here. In his welcome address, President, Gadani Marble Association, Shabir expressed gratitude to participants, including the value chain players, the representatives of State Bank of Pakistan, Karachi University, SMEDA, Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority, and the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The marble mine owners, processors and traders emphasized upon the need for revisiting the mineral policy and said that the non local processors should also be allowed to acquire mine leases. They added that the skills development of their labor and the smooth provision of water and electricity should be ensured.

They requested the State Bank of Pakistan to consider their high value raw material as a collatoral to ensure working capital for raw material procurement.

On the request of the SMEDA, Najam Altaf (Senior Deputy Chief Manager, SBP) informed the participants about their financing products. The financing option for the alternate energy was highly appreciated by the SMEs. It was decided that the joint meetings of the stakeholders must be continued in the long run.

Construction machinery imports grew 128pc in July

ISLAMABAD (APP): Imports of construction machinery witnessed 128 percent increase during the first month of current financial year as compared to the import of corresponding period of last year. Construction machinery valuing $39.585 million was imported during the month of July 2018, as compared to imports of $39.065 million during the same month of last fiscal year, according the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' data. During the month of June 2018, construction machinery worth $23.632 million was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of the machinery. The increase in the import of the machinery was attributed to expansion of construction works in the country. Meanwhile, agriculture machinery worth $14.563 million was also imported during the period under review as compared to the import of $11.724 million of same month of last year, showing an increase of 24.22 percent. However, import of the machinery other than construction and agriculture witnessed 20.83 percent decrease in first month.

as it came down from $323.063 million in June 2017 to $255.779 million during the month under review, it added.

In first month of current financial year, the import of transport group also reduced by 29.53 percent as it stood at $249.273 million as compared to the import of US $353.754 million during the same month of last year, it said.