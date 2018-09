Share:

FAISALABAD: The Airport Security Force caught a Nigerian citizen, attempting to transport 11kg of heroin here on Friday. The ASF personnel foiled the attempt through hold machines and caught to the passenger namely Amog, a Nigerian with 11kg heroin. He was due to travel to Doha, Qatar through a foreign airlines. He had concealed the heroin in facewash bottles and cream jars. The heroin is to be worth millions of rupees in international market.