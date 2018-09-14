Share:

GUJRANWALA-Gujranwala Division Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said as there is a ban on keeping cattle in the urban areas, the farmers shift their cattle head from the city areas otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He was addressing a meeting in his office held to review the arrangements to keep the city neat and clean. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq, AC city Hinna Arshad and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that there were complaints that cows and buffaloes were a common scene on the streets and roads while the farmers dispose their cattle dung into the sewerage which causes choking of the sewerage system. Big heaps of cattle dung on the roads may also cause spread of dengue etc., he said.

He directed the deputy commissioner to impose section 144 and take special interest in the matter by keeping an eye on the performance of officers concerned.

The district administration tried many times to shift the buffaloes and cows out of the city area but it could never be implemented effectively because most of the cattle farmers had political affiliations and district administration had to stop the operation due to political pressure.