ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Ukraine on Friday expressed desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields including defence and defence production.

This has transpired during a meeting between Ambassador of Ukraine Volodymyr Lakomov and Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal at her office in Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi.

The federal minister stated that Pakistan values its relations with Ukraine and believes that with the passage of time, both the countries shall be able to develop meaningful and long term relationship through enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minster for Defence Production mentioned that bilateral ties between the defence industries of both countries strengthened over a period of two decades and shared the desire to enhance collaboration.

The minister expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to explore newer avenues in the mutual relationship with Ukraine in all sectors, particularly in trade, economy, defence and defence production.

The minister also apprised the visiting Ambassador about the various products of Defence Production Establishments.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and expressed appreciation for the existing scope and scale for cooperation in the field of defence production between the two countries and expressed the desire to undertake joint ventures in the respective field on progressive basis.