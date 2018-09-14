Share:

“With his [Edward Said] death, the Palestinian nation has lost its most articulate voice in the Northern hemisphere, a world where, by and large, the continuous suffering of the Palestinians is ignored.”

– Tariq Ali.

Edward Said throwing a stone on the Lebanon-Israel border, July 2000.

Edward Said born on November 1, 1935, in the city of Jerusalem in the words of Noam Chomsky was one of the most important thinkers of the past century. Said was a Palestinian American academic, political activist and above all a literary critic. He was one of the first few scholars and thinkers who examined western literary canon, and in his famous book “Orientalism” he maintains that a series of the assumption that the West made about the Orient was not only deeply flawed but also served the purpose of perpetuating the colonial project.

His magnum opus drew considerable attention and created a controversy for Said in this groundbreaking work of postcolonial studies tried to break the manner in which East and West are portrayed. Besides a literary critic, he was an ardent supporter of Palestinian people. He presented the case of Palestine in the most powerful manner, which no one else could have done.

Today, when Prince Muhammad Bin Salman advices Palestinian people to not vex Israelis, those who advocate Palestine miss Edward Said bitterly, Said left this mortal world on September 25, 2003; however, his work and struggle for independent Palestine will always keep him alive in the hearts of people.