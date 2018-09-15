Share:

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday announced that by-polls on the vacant seat of PK-71, Peshawar would be held on October 21.

In general elections held on July 25 last, the seat had been won by the PTI candidate Shah Farman which fell vacant after his administering oath as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the spokesman of the ECP, the process of the filing of nomination papers began on Friday and would continue till September 15.

The preliminary list of candidates will be released on September 16, 2018 while scrutiny of the nominations will be held till September 19, 2018 and appeal against rejection or acceptance can be filled with Appellate Tribunal till September 25, 2018, which will be disposed of till September 28, 2018.

The final list of candidates will be released on September 29, 2018. The candidates can withdraw nominations till September 30, 2018 while election symbols to candidates will be allotted on October 1, 2018. Similarly, polling for the seat will be held on October 21.