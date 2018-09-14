Share:

OKARA-Police traced out the rapist of a schoolgirl through a clip of the ugly incident the accused had uploaded on social media and arrested him.

According to police, suspect Waqas of Hujra Shah Moqeem raped a schoolgirl. He also shot footage of the rape and uploaded it on social media. The girl complained to the police for justice. Hujra Shah Moqeem Station House Officer Qalbe Sajjad Awan traced out the suspect and arrested him. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case was registered against him.

A Class III student was strangled after being abducted on the way back home from school at Hashim Colony, Haroonabad.

Abid Hussain told the police that his son went to school as usual but did not return. “We searched him everywhere but failed,” he said, and adding that he was found dead in fields on next day of his abduction at 84/5R village-very far form his house. Abid maintained that he had no enemy, and some unidentified suspects had killed his son after assaulting him sexually.

The incident sent a wave of shock and anger in the area as people took to roads and protested by putting the boy’s dead body at Fawarah Chowk.

They demanded that prime minister, Punjab chief minister, and the police high-ups order immediate arrest of the culprits.

Haroonabad City police said that the boy’s post-mortem report would ascertain the facts. “The police, however, have registered a case and are investigating,” he added.