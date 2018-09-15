Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday nominated Aftab Siddiqui and social activist Alamgir Khan as the party candidates for by-election on National Assembly constituencies NA-247 and NA-243 respectively.

Two national assembly seats won by PTI in July 25 got vacant as President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan announce to withdraw from these seats.

According to details, Aftab Siddiqui reached Government Commerce College Karachi and submitted his nomination papers for NA-247. Later talking to the media men outside the Returning Officer (RO) office, Aftab said: “I am thankful to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for nominating me from the Karachi National Assembly constituency. Since long the port city is facing numerous issues and party after taking the rule of country is focusing to resolve problems at its earliest.”

He said that after marking victory in by-election, he would prefer to every work possible for the development of Karachi. He said, on July 25th Election Day, PTI marked victory on major constituencies of Karachi and citizen have shown confidence in the leadership of PTI. NA-247 belongs to PTI and hopefully in by-election resident o the constituency would vote in favour of party, claimed Aftab.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken key steps over the serious issue of shortage of water resources and urged the people to donate in dam‘s funds. We all have to come forward to put our share in the dams’ funds on Prime Minister‘s call, he added.

“I am thankful to Imran Khan over his trust on me and I consider this nomination as one of my great achievement,” said that Alamgir Khan who is a social activists and founder of ‘FIXIT’ group. He further informed that the party leadership has finalized his name after reviewing a survey report conducted for by-election. I did apply for the nomination and party on merit has nominated me for NA-243, he added.

Alamgir said that earlier in general election I ran the election campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan in NA-243 and now preparing once again to run my election campaign in the constituency. For quite a long time I am trying my best to facilitate the people and on various instant stood firm against the irregularities and misdeeds of Sindh provincial rulers.

I don’t need any slot to continue the struggle but I have planned to give more tough time to the corrupt mindset in Sindh after marking victory on NA-243 from the platform of PTI, said Alamgir.