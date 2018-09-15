Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has completed deliberations on the new local government law, which will be placed before the provincial assembly soon in the form of a bill.

Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan, who also holds portfolio of local government department, chaired a high level meeting here on Friday to give final touches to the draft law. Punjab Minister for Law Mohammad Basharat Raja, specially attended the meeting which pondered over the proposed recommendations in detail.

Separately, provincial ministers for Local Bodies of different provinces are also holding meetings in Islamabad after which Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today).

Addressing the meeting in Lahore, Abdul Aleem Khan said that new law would be enacted keeping in view the past experience of different laws. Under the new system, he added, best possible system would be introduced in which not only the representatives of local bodies would empowered, a system of check and balance would also be put in place to keep a vigilant eye on their working.

Senior Minister further told the meeting that even a Councilor would be able to give developmental schemes in the new system. He said that people’s problems would be resolved at the gross-roots level through delegation of power. He said that continuous process is on way to prepare solid and concrete proposals for the final approval of the Prime Minister.

Also, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan approved 30 days drive of “ Clean & Green Punjab “ which would be started on the same day in all the 9 divisional headquarters. He said that apart this cleanliness campaign, tree plantation, sanitation and anti encroachments steps would be taken in this one month long drive in which members of national & provincial assembly, divisional & district administrations, local bodies representatives and people from all walks of life would be attending to play their role.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Secretary Local Government to ensure solid steps through the departmental network to ensure home work and initiate steps very after ‘ ashoora ‘. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab would be inaugurating this “Clean & Green Punjab “ while Federal & Provincial Ministers will be coordinating also. He said that at each divisional headquarter there will be one lac plants for plantation in which students of schools & colleges would also participate. Abdul Aleem Khan that this one month campaign is aimed at initiating solid steps for providing best possible atmosphere and civic facilities to the masses which will remain continue on permanent basis. In the meeting, Secretary Local Government Punjab Arif Anwar Baloch and other officers gave briefing and told that all district departments are being involved in Green & Clean Punjab campaign while public awareness campaign has also been designed. They said that officers and officials have also been assigned their duties in which no negligence would be tolerated.