Karachi - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Friday chaired a meeting of all parliamentary parties in the Sindh Assembly and took them into confidence for setting up a business advisory committee.

The speaker Sindh assembly took all parliamentary parties into confidence over formation of business advisory committee and discussed the issues as to how the mater of the provincial assembly be run through consultation and cooperation of opposition and treasury benches.

Those who attended the meeting from government side included provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab while PTI was represented by nominee for opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Shaikh. Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Muhammad Hussain from MQM-P Hasnain Mirza from GDA AND Syed Abdul Rasheed from MMA also participated in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the rules of the provincial assembly, the speaker after consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition, nominate a Business Advisory Committee consisting of not more than twelve members including the Speaker who shall be the Chairman of the Committee.

It shall be the function of the Committee to recommend the time that should be allocated for the discussion of the stage or stages of such Government Bills and other business as the Speaker, in consultation with the Leader of the House, may direct for being referred to the Committee.

The Committee shall have the power to indicate in the proposed time table, the different hours at which the various stages of the Bill or other business shall be completed.

PTI NOMINATES HALEEM AS PARLIAMENTARY LEADER

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has nominated Haleem Adil Shaikh as the Parliamentary Leader of the party in the Sindh Assembly.

The nomination letter was submitted to the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday by nominee for the Opposition leader and PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The decision was conveyed to the speaker after the assent of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to media, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the PTI would play its role for effective opposition in the Sindh Assembly and would become the voice for the 60 million people of the province.

“We will play our role in forcing the government to serve the masses in the province,” he said.