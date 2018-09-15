Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Ministry of Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has appreciated the steps taken by National Highway Authority to make the Karachi-Hyderabad (M-9) Motorway socially viable and environmental friendly in addition to construction of main carriageway.

He chaired a meeting during his visit to NHA Zonal office Karachi. A detailed presentation was given by Member (South Zone) Syed Shabbir Ali Shah and GM (M-9) Abdul Latif Mahesar on the different aspects of Karachi Hyderabad (M-9) Motorway. Senator Dr Ashok Kumar, senior officials members of M/s. SCORE, FWO & QAI consultant participated in detailed discussion.

Besides the completion of difficult task of construction of main carriageway, Secretary Communications also appreciated the social & environmental efforts taken along M-9 Motorway.

It was informed that Karachi Hyderabad Motorway M-9 is a part of Peshawar Karachi Motorway (PKM) eastern route of CPEC and is strategic connection between port city Karachi & up country. The scope is conversion of existing 04 lanes Super Highway into 6 lanes Motorway M-9 from Karachi (Sohrab Goth) to Hyderabad. The length of project is 136km with construction of 08 NOs new interchanges and 02 existing interchanges, widening of 11 bridges on each side, construction of toll plazas, 02 new service areas one on each side to facilitate road commuters. M-9 is constructed on Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under Concession Agreement of 25 years. M-9 is in advance stage of completion, with progress of 95.8 per cent.

Apart from the construction of M-9 Motorway, M/s SCORE/FWO has established Trauma Centres and Schools along M-9 Motorway to facilitate the local population and to facilitate commuters in case of emergencies. Dumba Goth Trauma Centre was inaugurated on October 2016 with 12-bed capacity and its clinical team attended 745 road traffic accident patients and 27600 local patients till to date and also provided medicines to the patients. Likewise, Nooriabad Trauma Centre was inaugurated on July 2017 with 12 bed capacity and it has attended 1050 road traffic accident patients and 16450 local patients till to date and also provided medicines to the patients. Other major facilities of the Trauma Centres include 24 hours emergency services for accidents/emergencies’ casualties, X-Ray & ultrasound, minor OT & ECG, labour room & incubator etc.

Dumba Goth Gates School was inaugurated on October 2016. Computer lab and library is available to facilitate the 262 number of students in the school. Similarly the Nooriabad Gates School was inaugurated in July 2017. Computer lab and library is available to facilitate the 311 number of students in the school.

It was further told that the project scope also includes plantation along M-9. To this effect 144,000 trees have been planted and 144,000 trees to be planted in next 40km by June 2019.

The benefits of travelling on M-9 are saving of time by travelling on allowed speed of 120km/h (for LTV) and 90km/h (for HTV), reduction in fuel consumption and in wear and tear of vehicle as a resultant of smooth traffic.

Moreover FWO is in process of construction of two state of the art service areas and service road network. To introduce the smart concept of the Motorway, an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has also been established.