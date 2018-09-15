Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven robbers who were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies.

A police official said they also sized looted valuables and firearms from their possession. The bandits are said to be involved armed robberies they had committed in different districts of the province. A team of Nishtar Colony police investigation raided in different parts of the city and arrested the suspects. They were identified as Shahzad, Ijaz, Ahmad, Yousaf, Waris Masih, Ramazan, and Shahbaz. According to police, the arrested bandits had a criminal history. Further investigation was underway.