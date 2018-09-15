Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has appointed the country’s first Christian Advocate General (AG).

Salman Talibuddin was appointed as Advocate General of Sindh on the terms and conditions as admissible under the rules with immediate effect, reads the notification of his appointment.

Talibuddin is currently serving as an Additional Attorney General.

Previously, former advocate general Zameer Ghumro resigned from the post after remarks by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar.

Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman lauded the appointment, emphasising it as an instance of her party’s position on empowering minorities.