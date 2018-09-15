Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday at CM House and discussed matters of their mutual interest, including law and order, terrorism, NFC, water and others issues.

It was a formal meeting between the two chief ministers after formation of new governments in both the province. In the meeting both the chief ministers agreed to implement jointly worked out strategy to eliminate terrorism from both the provinces.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that through an intelligence-based targeted operation Karachi has been made a peaceful city. But, some terrorists after crossing Sindh-Balochistan border had detonated blasts in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and they reached dargah of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He told the Jam Kamal Khan that during his last tenure he had worked with Balochistan government had established check posts along the border. A similar check posts were also established by Balochistan government. Therefore, the situation was controlled. Both the chief ministers decided to strengthen the coordination between IGPs of both province so that movement of outlaws could be checked at the border and settle other law and order issues emerging time to time.

They also discussed NFC award issues and decided to work together on this issue. In the meeting both the chief minister also discussed water issues. Sindh chief minister said that Karachi was second home of almost all the Baloch leaders, ministers and dignitaries. “Therefore, all our Baloch leaders should support us to resolve all out issues pending in the CCI,” he said.

The chief minister presented ajrak and Sindhi topi to the visiting chief minister and said Karachi was the second home of Baloch brothers.