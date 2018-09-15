Share:

KARACHI - As the turnout of skin diseases patients have been surged in Sindh, the doctors advise that skin disease patients must consult with specialists as some serious skin diseases require special attention and urgent preventive measures

According to the Institute of Skin Diseases Sindh, Karachi, has registered 4,72,830 patients suffering from different skin aliments in last seven months and skin-related 16,165 surgeries were also performed during this time period.

As per statistics issued by Institute of Skin Diseases Sindh, a total 4,72,83 patients had been examined at ISDS in last seven months, while 23,882 tests were also conducted. Report further stated that more than 29,740 fungus skin ailments cases were reported in last seven month followed by 1,10,880 infectious allergies cases. Director, Institute of Skin Diseases Sindh, Dr Iqbal Nabi Soomro, said that the citizens to take preventive measures to avoid infectious allergies and eczema.

He further advised the citizens to take preventive measures to avoid infectious allergies and eczema.

The report of Institute of Skin Diseases Sindh further added that a big number of face wrinkles, eczema, bacterial infection, viral infection, heat rashes, psoriasis, lichen planus and other skin diseases were also reported this time period.

The new treatment formulas, lotions, ointments and other products introduced in health facility and provided free of cost to patients. While the treatment facilities have also been improved in hospital in collaboration with Aga Khan University Hospital through case studies of different skin diseases. The HIV/AIDS test facility has also been introduced for patients.