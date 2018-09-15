Share:

Sarri open to Terry return to Chelsea

LONDON - Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for former captain John Terry to return to Stamford Bridge as part of his coaching staff. Terry left Stamford Bridge after 22 years' service in June 2017 for a season-long stint with Aston Villa and rejected a move to Spartak Moscow this week. Sarri believes Terry, 37, still wants to play for another season, but insists he will always be welcome at his "home" back at Chelsea. "The last time I spoke with him he told me that he wants to play for another season," said Sarri on Friday. "For sure he will be a point of reference for me, for everybody here. It's up to him. If he wants to play for another season I think it's right he tries to play. If he wants to help us, I'm very, very happy," Chelsea manager added about Terry.–AFP

Going USA upsets La Liga balance: Lopetegui

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui believes staging Girona's home game against Barcelona in the United States would harm the equality of La Liga. "I'm not in favour of it," Lopetegui said. Barcelona and Girona have signed a formal request -- made by La Liga to Spanish Federation -- asking that the game, originally scheduled to be at Girona's Estadi Montilivi, be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26. Barca boss Valverde insists an agreement for the fixture to be moved is still "far away", even if he admitted Friday his players had discussed it and there is an "intention" for the match to go abroad. Lopetegui believes any change upsets the balance of the league. "I think we should all play in the same conditions, on the same pitches - that's what makes the league equal." –AFP

Mourinho turns on media 'lies'

MANCHESTER - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho turned on the media once more Friday as he launched a detailed defence of his use of England Marcus Rashford. The 20-year-old forward impressed for the Three Lions over the international break as he started, and scored, against both Spain and Switzerland. That led to questions over whether Mourinho was making the most of Rashford's abilities as he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the United side where he faces stiff competition from Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial. "I think I can expect that Sunday I'm going to be highly criticised for not playing him tomorrow because some of the boys are really obsessed with me and, some of them, they have I think a problem with some compulsive lies," said Mourinho.–AFP

Grand Slams to keep 32 seeds in 2019

LONDON - The four major tennis tournaments will continue to seed 32 players for men's and women's singles draws, after the Grand Slam Board announced Thursday it had reversed an earlier decision to halve the number. Having indicated last year that the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open would only have 16 seeds from 2019, the organisation in charge of the Grand Slams said the current format would remain in place next year. "Following a full year of Grand Slam match analysis and feedback from all constituencies, especially players and broadcast partners, the Grand Slam tournaments have decided there is no compelling reason to revert to 16 seeds," the GSB said in a statement. "Accordingly, all 2019 Grand Slam tournaments have agreed to continue with 32 seeds in singles."–AFP

Al-Qaim Club Blues beat Zeeshan Club

ISLAMABAD - Al-Qaim Club Blues beat Zeeshan Club 2-1 in the Islamabad Aman Football Tournament 2018 match played here at NIH ground on Friday. Islamabad Football Association (IFA) secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion. Mujtaba gave Al-Qaim lead in the 24th minute of the first half through a powerful header. But the lead was short-lived by Ibrahim, who scored an equaliser in the 26th minute as the first half ended at 1-1 draw. The second half started on a powerful note, but once again due to poor finishing, Al-Qaim failed to score any further goal while in the 76th minute, Arif scored the match-winning goal to guide Al-Qaim Club Blues to victory. As many as 20 teams from Islamabad are taking part in the tournament on knockout basis.–Staff Reporter