LAHORE - The stock market remained volatile in Friday’s trading session and made an intra-day high of +181 points and intra-day low of -260 points to close down 129 points at 40,920 points.

The major contribution to the index came from LUCK (+1.31 percent), BAHL (+1.16 percent) and POL (+0.78 percent) as they cumulatively contributed +44 points to the index. On the flipside, major losers were ENGRO (-0.67 percent), HBL (-1.89 percent), BAFL (-1.80 percent) and PPL (-0.96 percent) as they cumulatively contributed -88 points to the index.

Volume traded stood at 157 million as compared to 149 million on the previous trading session. LOTCHEM (+7.44 percent) was the volume leader for the day with 17 million shares of the chemical company changing hands. Commercial bank heavyweights including NBP (-1.41 percent), HBL (-1.89 percent), ABL (-1.76 percent) and UBL (-1.02 percent) lost to the declining prices in the market. After last day's hammering, cement sector showed investor's interest where big players such as PIOC (+5 percent), CHCC (+2.57 percent), LUCK (+1.31 percent) and DGKC (+0.86 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector. The chemical sector performed well despite the declining market, with LOTCHEM (+7.44 percent), SPL (+5 percent), ICL (+5 percent) and DOL (+5 percent) closing at their respective upper circuits.

Positive economic outlook on next week's economic decisions could be key triggers. However, experts recommend investors to hold their positions and reduce short-term holdings on strength until clarity on political front emerges.