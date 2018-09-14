Share:

LONDON:- A rare bird of prey mysteriously disappeared when her satellite tag stopped transmitting after she flew across Snowdonia. Hen harrier Heulwen was last known to be near Ruabon Mountain, Wrexham, on 29 August. A tag continues to transmit even when the bird dies, and with the disappearance of another bird in February, police suspect criminality. Numbers have been recovering since the 1950s. There are 35 pairs in Wales. “Just a few weeks ago we were celebrating the breeding success of hen harriers across the UK, but already these young chicks are disappearing in suspicious circumstances when they are just a few months old,” said the RSPB’s Dr Cathleen Thomas.