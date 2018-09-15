Share:

MIRPUR - The second unit of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has also resumed operation as Wapda engineers have managed to lift draft tube gates of the unit.

The second unit is generating 300MW electricity, which is being contributed to the national grid, WAPDA said.

"It may be mentioned that the first unit of the project restarted power generation last week following the concerted efforts of WAPDA engineers for lifting of the draft tube gates, which were earlier stuck due to piling of silt because of unprecedented slide of water levels to the dead level and technical issues with valves on the penstock", a WAPDA spokesman told media on Friday.

The first unit is generating power to its maximum capacity of 470 MW, he added. Thus, both the units of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project are providing 770MW electricity to the system. Side by side, their various tests are also being carried out being in Defect Liability Period (DLP)", the spokesman said while elaborating. Third unit of the project is also complete and expected to start power generation by end of this month. Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has been constructed on Tunnel No. 4 of Tarbela Dam.

The project has three generating units - 470 MW each - with total installed capacity of 1410 MW.