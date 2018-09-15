Share:

KARACHI - Police booked a teen boy for allegedly kidnapping and raping a four-year-old boy within the limits of al-Falah police station of District Korangi of Karachi.

Police said that a four-year-old boy namely Amanullah vanished when he play outside his residence located in Millat Town area of Malir. Parents of the child running after the child and they finally found him near to his residence under mysterious circumstance. According to police that the child was kidnapped and then forcibly raped by a neighboring teenage boy, namely Waqas. Following the hue and carry, accused managed to flee while leaving a minor outside his home. The victim’s father Nazar Hussain, a laborer by profession found his son while lying outside a house. The victim child pointed out the accused Waqas which resulting child’s father approached the suspect’s family.

Police said that the family of the accused trying changed the nature of the crime while threatened the family of the minor child. Police said that Waqas parents were trying to safe their child and trying to lodge a fake case against the parents of victim child. Parents of the victim took his son to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment while Abbas Father of accused Waqas lodged a complaint against Hussain for kidnapping his son Waqas.

Police looked into the matter and unearth the actual issue while registered a case against the accused Waqas. The police have registered an FIR No. 238/18 under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and initiated further investigation. The case was registered on behalf of victim’s father. SHO Khalid Baig said that before the victim’s family approached the police, the suspect’s father, Abbas had already approached the police for registering a kidnapping complaint of his son, Waqas, a key suspect, adding that the police have arrested Abbas who tried to register a fake case and naming the victim’s father and uncle in the fake FIR.

The officer said that the police however, did not register a fake case and found them guilty in initial investigations. He said that the rapist has been escaped following the incident, however, the police booked his father for misleading the police. The accused father has been handed over to the custody of the investigating wing for further investigations.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Sindh Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed inquiry over the matter from the Zone East police chief and also ordered him to arrest the suspect behind the incident on immediate basis.

Another child raped

Another child subjected to rape in the remits of Sachal police station of District Malir of Karachi on Friday.

The incident took place at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth within the limits of Sachal police station where a six-year-old child allegedly raped by a watchman of a nearby private school. The family and the relatives of the victims told that the boy has left a home to buy sweets when a watchman of a nearby school forcibly took him on a school premises where he and his two comrades subjected him to rape.

On the other hand, police apprehended a key-suspect, Jabir, who is a watchman of the school. Police took timely action and arrested a watchman while rest of culprits involved in the crime were managed to flee.