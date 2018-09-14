Share:

FAISALABAD-The Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have inked a project titled Modern Pulses Value Chain worth $1.3 million for the joint efforts on value addition in pulses.

The Aussie team called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa. Australian scientist Dr Raj Andikari is the project leader of ACIAR project being carried out under the Agri Value Chain Collaborative Research. Whereas, Dr Gerald MvEvilly, Dr Munawar Kazmi from ACIAR, and UAF Director Dr Aman Ullah, country coordinator pulses project Dr Mubashar Mehdi and others also attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the vice chancellor said the UAF was setting up working group to collaborate ACIAR in the other areas of collaborations for the coming years in order to benefit the people. He added that joint efforts will help address the issues and make the development.

He viewed that we have to learn from each experience so that the target of agriculture development and poverty alleviation can be achieved effectively.

He added that we have to shift towards value addition for the uplift of the country keeping the people health in view. He added that in the some value addition cases, it is observed that adopted procedure was not good for health. Therefore we have to ensure the procedure which is good for health.

Dr Raj said that 1.3 million dollars project would develop and improve the pulses value addition conditions. Dr Munawar Kazmi said that the ACIAR is working on the ten yeas agenda and partnership in the area of the mutual concern and for the prosperity of the sector.

He said that ACIAR provides a variety of resources to support the development of research projects with partner countries.

These fact sheets, final reports, maps and other searchable tools have been developed to support the sharing of the knowledge.

He said that ACIAR’s priorities for agricultural research in developing countries reflect the Australian government’s aid policy and the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.