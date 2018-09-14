Share:

HAFIZABAD-Unidentified accused brutally murdered a woman here in Kot Nakka village and dumped the dead body in nearby fields.

Some villagers spotted the dead body and informed the police which shifted the dead body to the city morgue for autopsy. The deceased woman was later identified 30-year-old Fatima Bibi, wife of Sadi Ahmad, resident of Kot Nakka.

According to police source, she had visited the shrine of Sabit Shah for prayers from where unidentified accused kidnapped her and later brutally murdered her. Neither motive of the offence could be ascertained, nor the accused could be identified. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, a person died another got injured critically when their car overturned and fell in the roadside ditches on motorway near Pindi Bhattian interchange. According to police source, Umair, son of Aftab of Jhelum along with Bilal, resident of Lahore was on the way to Islamabad in a car No-2780. Near Pindi Bhattian interchange, Umair lost control of the steering due to speeding as a result of which the vehicle skidded off road and overturned. Bilal died before any medical aid could be made available to him while Umair was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Couple slaughtered over old enmity

CHICHAWATNI: Two persons including a woman died and four others got critically injured when a man slit throats of six members of a family here on Friday, police said. The accused was arrested with murder weapon.

The police said that the accused namely Waseem had enmity the victim family. He slit the throats of a couple and their four children in the remit of Chichawatni City Police. The couple died in the incidents while their children were hospitalized in critical condition.

The police arrested Waseem with murder weapon and registered a case against him.–INP