ISLAMABAD-After the events of WWII, representatives of over 50 countries scrambled to sign the United Nations Charter. The idea was to set up an international organization responsible for promoting peace and security among nations. An earlier attempt with the League of Nations failed when Germany was made hostage to an ethnically divisive ideology.

An explosive cocktail of racial supremacy and imperial ambition, symbolised by the black Swastika, co-opted by Hitler, led to Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939. Persecution of Jews and other ‘non-Aryan’ minorities became an inherent part of their mission to ‘cleanse’ the world of inferior races. Today, a similar development takes place in India. Driven by perverse notions of Hindu superiority and hatred for non-Hindus, especially Muslims, Modi’s RSS has unilaterally revoked Article 370 of its constitution and besieged a defenceless Kashmiri population, now technically under illegal occupation.

Millions suffer under a 1-month long curfew with dwindling supplies of essentials. Thousands have been killed, kidnapped and abused with shocking accounts of torture surfacing. Given Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on behalf of Kashmiris, should the country expect anything substantive out of the UN? The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the highest decision making organ of the UN, responsible for international security and peacekeeping. Decisions made at this diplomatic forum become legally binding on other countries. Its efficacy however is called into question.

A short review of its past performance may give some insight and policy direction to country officials seeking to reverse the ongoing purge in Kashmir. As a result of Israeli occupation, 750,000 Palestinians were displaced between 1947 and 1949 while thousands died in the process. Today, Israel controls 85 per cent of historic Palestine and continues its blockade on Gaza in defiance of the UN. Any call to action is swiftly vetoed by the US.

Between 1975 and 1979, the ultra Maoist Khmer regime brutally massacred nearly two million people in Cambodia. Their quest was to establish a classless agrarian utopia. Incredibly, United Nations recognised the Khmer regime while Vietnam’s unilateral intervention ended the genocide.

In Rwanda, an ethnic conflict between the Tutsis and Hutus blew up into one of the worst genocides since WW-II. In 1994, the regime, dominated by the Hutus, massacred 800,000 Tutsis in the space of three short months. The UN troops abandoned victims or remained there as mere spectators– while blood stained machetes swung like pendulums in perpetual motion.

In April 1992, the government of the Yugoslav republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, declared its independence from Yugoslavia. Following this event, Bosnian Serb forces committed war crimes against Bosnian Muslims and Croatian civilians, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 100,000 people by 1995.

In the Srebrenica genocide of Bosnian Muslims, 8000 Bosniak men and boys were killed, thousands of women raped and over 20,000 individuals expelled. Dutch peacekeeping forces were ill-equipped and their calls for air support were conveniently ignored as the enclave was overrun. In 2015, the Saudi-Emirati led coalition began its bombing operations against Iran-backed Houthi ‘rebels’ in Yemen. Nearly 100,000 Yemenis have been killed of which many were children. The UN has referred to it as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Where is the UNSC?

Although Saudi Arabia and the UAE are not members of the Security Council, their regimes are strongly backed by the US and the UK. Their coalition is thus given international support in the form of military supplies and assistance, while the UNSC remains paralysed.

Other examples include the Rohingya crisis, the war in Syria, Darfur conflict and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 which have further tarnished UNSC’s reputation. Pakistan’s leadership is relying heavily on its diplomatic missions to the UN perhaps unaware that the UNSC has failed in most major conflict zones to date. Although public sentiment and international political opinion may be influenced by conscientious op-eds, social media campaigns and phone calls to world leaders, the noose-like grip of special interest groups, lobbyists, think tanks and powerful corporations tightens over the US foreign policy. The US as we know, has greatest sway over the UNSC.

As a G20 member, India is a major economy in which the West and its corporations are heavily invested. It is also a nuclear power which in America’s eyes, helps offset China’s hegemonic ambitions. At a time where the US is embroiled in a trade war with China, it has little appetite to confront India on behalf of Kashmir.

However, given the possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, the West, in its own interest, should at least consider threatening India with sanctions while demanding an enquiry. This could have a redeeming effect for the West given its Janus-faced policies in the face of human rights violations.

With time running short, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia should call for an emergency meeting at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and pass a strong resolution in favour of Kashmir. It is time for OIC to move beyond inauguration ceremonies, empty slogans and “paper rebuttals.” The OIC Charter needs modification to ensure a more active role in upholding international peace and security, as per its own charter. Its executive organ, the Permanent Secretariat, can be renamed “Security Council” with military powers like Pakistan and Turkey being permanent members, functioning much like the UNSC.

All GCC countries should concede given that their investments in India come under threat with jingoistic Hindu nationalism likely to downgrade India’s political risk ratings. The highest organ of OIC should therefore be given the mandate to protect, with peacekeeping forces on hand, all oppressed Muslims like the Kashmiris, as well as other communities where possible.

India’s desire to be seen as a serious world economy is an exploitable weakness. While Security Council resolutions do little to contain Modi’s megalomania, a revised and bolder OIC, threatening intervention and sanctions, could send the spectre of Hindutva back to the abyss.

–The writer is a social and political analyst