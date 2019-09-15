Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious scholar Tariq Jameel are at the top of a list ranking the world's most "influential" Muslims. Khan takes the 29th position on the list, while Jameel is 40th.

The annual publication is compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Jordan, and highlights people who are influential as Muslims. The publication defines influential as meaning "any person who has the power (be it cultural, ideological, financial, political or otherwise) to make a change that will have a significant impact on the Muslim World".

In its ranking of Muslims, Sunnis, Shias, as well as Ismailis and Ibadis have received representation. The publication, however, does not include either the Druze or Ahmedi people, as it considers them outside of Islam.

6th on the ranking, higher than both PM Khan and Maulana Jameel, is Mufti Taqi Usmani. Mufti Usmani has been involved with ensuring the Islamic character in Pakistan laws for years, and was one of the most prominent defenders of the Hudood Ordinance. He was strongly against the Protection of Women bill, and believes punishments such as stoning and amputation are justified.

Others Pakistanis on the list include Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Dr Farhat Hashmi, Dr Tahir ul Qadri, Siraj-ul-Haq, Javed Ghamdi, Bilquis Edhi, Muniba Mazari, Professor Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Irfan Siddique, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Abida Parveen. The young Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also received an honorable mention.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands at the top of the most influential Muslims list, followed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein stands at third, while Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei is at fourth. King of Morocco His Majesty Amir al-Mu’minin is at fifth.

Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian protester, is one of the only three Muslim women on the list's top 50. The other two are Syrian educator Munira Qubeysi and Singaporean president Halimah Yacob.