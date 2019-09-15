Share:

KARACHI - The West Zone Police arrested 74 suspects and recovered 2.770 kilogram hashish from them in 24 hours during routine patrol and snap checking.

The police recovered nine pistols, 24 live rounds, 2.770 kilogram charas, one bottle of liquor, nine mobile phones, Rs1000 cash and one rickshaw loaded with 81 kilograms of betel nuts, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one water tanker and different types of gutka/mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokesperson to the DIG west on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the South Zone Police arrested 27 suspects and recovered 9510 gram charas from them during last 24 hours. The police recovered three pistols, nine live rounds, five kg gutka /mawa, one motorcycle, one rickshaw, one car, 75 kg betel nuts, one pick up Suzuki, one taxi, 120 packets one to one gutka, said a spokesperson to the DIG south on Saturday.

a