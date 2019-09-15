Share:

ISLAMABAD - Demanding an end to continued lockdown in the Indian occupied Kashmir, international human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI) on Saturday urged India to let people of the territory speak. In a video posted on Twitter, AI has exposed the gruesome crimes being committed by the Indian forces against the people of occupied Kashmir, reports Kashmir Media Service. The video has been posted with a caption that reads, “The Kashmir blackout is over 40 days old. 8 million people are under lockdown in the world’s most militarised zone.”The video provides a glimpse of the humanitarian crisis that has been gripping the Muslim majority territory since August 5 when India had abolished its special status. The video tells the world that cell phones and internet remain disconnected in the valley; families are unable to speak with their loved ones, and the Indian government is in near total control of information. It further shows the situation is exacerbated by midnight raids, torture, use of tear gas, rubber bullets and last but not the least pellet guns to disperse the protestors, detention of thousands of Kashmiris, including doctors, journalists, political leaders and activists. “The human cost of this blackout cannot be ignored. Lift the blackout. Let Kashmir speak,” the AI urges India in the video.