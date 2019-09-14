Share:

Air pollution has bad effects on the lives of people. Air pollution causes a number of diseases such as colds cough, lungs and the disease of health and eyes. It is one of the biggest and serious issues in all over the world. Not only air pollution, but also there are many polluted things which are making the world polluted.

Air pollution is very dangerous for living and non-living things. Due to air pollution many people have lost their lives and a category of people are suffering from such health problems created by air pollution. It is mostly caused by the excessive emission smoke. But it also one of the reasons of global warming and acid rain because of which the people are suffering from diseases of lungs, eyes and skin diseases. Air pollution can also cause long term damage to human nevers, brain, kidneys, liver and other organs of human body.

Moreover, health effects from air pollution is countless that include heart diseases of lungs cancer which are major concerns in the civilized world. It is in fact very harmful for human beings, plants and animals . Air pollution have suspected harmful effects on human health or the environment to air pollution that cause a variety of environmental effects and it releases gasses into the atmosphere and have many negative effects on the environment. Global warming one of the types of air pollution is the addition of carbon dioxide gas into the air.

Household air pollution the 10 leading causes up to 36,000 early deaths a year in the outdoor air pollution 10 about 11 million cars were designed to cheat air pollution tests. In short, I would like to draw the attention of the Health Department and other respective authorities to take some strong measures to control the rising air pollution to save the future of the country for a great loss.

FOZIA RAHIM,

Karki.