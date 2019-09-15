Share:

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider visited the victims of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the Line of Control (LoC).

The atmosphere became charged and people started chanting and sloganeering in favor of Pakistan upon finding the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) among themselves.

People residing along the working boundary on the opposite side of the Line of Control (LoC) kept raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabaad’ during the PM’s visit as he met and consoled those injured by the unlawful seize fire violations being undertaken by Indian military on a consistent basis.