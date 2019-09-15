Share:

Lahore - The chief prosecutor of Anti-Narcotics Force again could not appear before the court for arguments on a narcotics case against PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah. The court then adjourned the proceeding of the case until September 28. An ANF official told the court that senior prosecutor Salahuddin appointed to represent the force in the court has fallen ill though he had got prepared for the purpose. Therefore, the chief prosecutor could not appear, said Prosecutor Rana Kashif. The prosecutor pleaded for four days’ time for arguments over the bail petition of Rana Sanaullah. On the other side, Azam Nazir Tarar representing Rana Sanaullah said that in case of his illness, the case may be adjourned for a day, and he has objection on the adjournment of the case on the ANF request. The court then adjourned the proceeding of the case against Rana Sana and five other accused until September 28. The court remarked that if Senior Prosecutor did not appear, Prosecutor Rana Kashif would argue. As per sources, the PML-N has demanded Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa take notice of the case against Rana Sanaulla.