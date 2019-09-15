Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Pak-American business council led by its President Jamal Meer called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Secretary Industries and other officers were also present. New industrial policy of the province, revival of cottage industry, steps for promotion of investment and ease of doing business were discussed. Jamal Mir appreciated steps for ease of doing business, saying the foreign investors would take benefits from investment-friendly environment. Aslam Iqbal said that the biggest industrial estate of the country would be set up in South Punjab. Industrial estate on 20,000 acres in Layyah and Muzaffargarh will generate economic activities in the region, he said, adding, every possible facility would be given to investors. “Investors can also set up their own industrial estate if they have land more than 50 acres. Punjab will help to get special economic zone status from the federal government”, he said. He told that Punjab registration portal has been prepared for the online registration of companies. Tax collection system has been simplified by clubbing all taxes, he said, adding, inspector less regime has also been introduced. He said the government has also evolved a plan to revive cottage industry in 36 districts.