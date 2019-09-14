Share:

It is well on record that during the suspension of water from the permanent sources, PHED has been catering the requirement of potable water in Gawdar and surrounding villages through water tanker. The recent phase of water tankering started from 17th December 2016 which continued for 40 days and was resumed in may 2017 because didn’t of gave any bill. after that gave some money them the water tanker started the supply of water. This phase was stopped on 20th February 2019,after filling of dam in district Gawder through flood water.

Gawder’s growing water war: The tanker owners are protesting and asking for payment of dues worth millions of rupees. They say that the water supply department owes them over a billion rupees which must be cleared.

Over 400 tanker owners are protesting non-payment of fares. They say that they are left with no money to operate as they have exhausted their coffers and are left with nothing to pay their drivers and fuel suppliers.

Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Mullaband Ward spoke to Pak Voices saying, We are poor people and a water tanker’s cost is well beyond our meagre income as it cost 15000 rupees. If we have to buy water, we won’t be left with anything to buy food for our kids and families.

Khalid Dashti, a tanker owner also talked to Pak Voice saying, We have stopped water supply as we haven’t been paid for the last five months, adding that the government has only paid us 97 crore and 30 lac rupees while the officials issued us cheques which have not been cashed for insufficient balance in department’s account.

Nisar Baloch, Public Health Engineer at the water supply department while talking to Pak Voices said, According to Gwadar officials the government owes over a billion rupees to Tanker Owners. However, efforts are being made to end their protest and restore water supply to the residents.

With every passing day, the water crisis seems worsening in Gwadar. It is the public who faces the brunt of everything whether it is tanker mafia or the non-responsive government. In the last summary submitted by the PHE department the claim of 17500 till 30-9-2018.The between of 30-9- 2018 and 20-2-2019.They didn’t gave any money. I request to chief minister of Pakistan please give the money of water tanker owner.

ABDUL WAHAB,

Balochistan.