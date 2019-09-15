Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has directed the Anti-Corruption Department to probe the use of substandard construction material in building of Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Sukkur.

He gave the direction during the visit to the building while Regional Director Special Education Muhammad Joyo, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh and other officers were also present, said a statement on Saturday.