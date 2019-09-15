Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir on Sunday paid surprise visit to the Mozang police station and inspected various sections including SHO’s room, lockup, and washrooms. A police spokesman said the CCPO ordered DIG (Operations) and SP Civil Lines to improve the working conditions for the policemen serving at the Mozang police station within one month. On this occasion, the CCPO visited the Front Desk and discussed different issues being faced by complainants. The officer also met some visitors and asked about their problems. The CCPO while addressing officials of the investigation and operation wings warned that complaints of corruption, torture, and illegal detentions would not be tolerated. He said that strict legal and departmental action would be taken against the policemen found involved in malpractice. CCPO BA Nasir also directed the police to implement code of conduct and shift system for police officials working at police stations in Lahore.