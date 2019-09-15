Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, giving special instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia, said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all officers of the health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

While issuing orders for monitoring the anti-dengue teams, Sardar Buzdar said that the plan chalked out to control dengue disease in Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities should be implemented completely. He said that dengue would be eliminated by taking practical measures in the field rather than sitting in offices. He said that practical measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease instead of doing merely paperwork.

He warned against lethargy. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally lead the anti-dengue campaigns, he added. The CM also ordered for paying special attention to indoors and outdoor surveillance besides providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent newscaster of the past Surrya Shahab. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure at the Children’s Hospital Lahore, has sought report from provincial health minister and secretary health. The CM said that a report should be submitted after investigating the incident from every aspect. He said that action should also be taken against those found responsible for it.

The chief minister also ordered for taking measures for early restoration of electricity in the hospital.