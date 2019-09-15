Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez joined more than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen, and students in celebrating US-funded exchange programmes during the 9th Annual Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter reunion.

“Today’s celebrations are an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States,” Consul General Rodriguez said.

“We are proud of the thousands of alumni who have participated in US government-funded programmes such as student exchanges and English language courses, and who are working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.”

Participants in the event were all alumni of programmes funded by the US government for study and professional development, and represent a range of Pakistanis from Punjab. PUAN President Lahore Chapter, Zain Majid, encouraged participants to volunteer for the network’s philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan. The network recognized several prominent alumni who have given back to their communities and mentored others.

Pakistan has one of the largest U.S.-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in US. government-sponsored exchange programs. PUAN, through the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, organizes events across Pakistan through 13 regional chapters on a range of issues from environmental and public health awareness campaigns to promoting social entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality.