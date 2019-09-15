Share:

SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Three persons including a police constable were gunned down in two incident occurred separately here on Saturday. According to police, two persons including a man and his nephew were shot dead by eight armed assailants over an old enmity in village Alamwala in Midh Ranjha Police limits. According to police both slain persons identified as Aslam and his nephew Ijaz. were in their house when the killers stormed the house and opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly both the persons breathed their last on the spot while the accused fled away. The police sources informed that double murder incident took place over old animosity. The Midh Ranjha Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation. Meanwhile, a police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants during an ambush here on Saturday. According to police and Rescue 1122, Constable Muneer Ahmed was on the way back home after duty from Phularwan police station. Suddenly, five armed persons, lying in ambush, opened fire on him in the remit of Miani Police. Resultantly, Muneer Ahmed succumbed to critical bullet wounds instantly the attackers managed to escape from the scene. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and autopsy. The police have launched further investigation to ascertain motive behind the incident.

Youth’s nose chopped off for ‘honour’

RAJANPUR (Online): The nose of a youth was chopped off apparently in the name of honour here the other day. According to police, the victim identified as Hussain, was sitting with a girl, belonging to the rival community in fields. Upon which the girl’s family came there and cut the nose of the youth apparently in the name of honour. During attempt to rescue the victim, three more persons also got injured and were shifted to Rojhan Hospital. On the other hand, the family of Hussain alleged that there cattle had mistakenly gone into the fields of the rivals due to which they attacked and chopped off nose of Hussain. The police have started investigation into the incident with no arrest.

BDS defuses CTD found hand grenade

SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Civil Defence Bomb Disposal Squad defused a hand grenade recovered by the Counter Terrorism Department. The CTD authorities found a live hand grenade near village 69/SB on Kotmoman-Bhagtanwala Road and intimated the Civil Defence Bomb Disposal Squad. The BDS rushed to the spot and defused the hand grenade.

The BDS also carried out physically inspection of four suspected sites, which were later declared clear.