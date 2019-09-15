Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has decided to observe Dengue Week from Monday (tomorrow).

Special programme, seminars and awareness walks will be arranged while students will play their part as anti-dengue squad. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed Saturday visited Samanabad hospital to inspect the arrangements in dengue ward and showed satisfaction on arrangements. She also distributed dengue awareness pamphlets to citizens. The DC also visited a house in Samanabad where dengue larwa was traced out and briefed the residents about precautionary measures. The district administration has booked 41, sealed two plazas and arrested seven persons over larwa presence.

In the wake of recent outbreak of dengue in Punjab, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department decided to conduct a third-party evaluation to analysis the arrangements for dengue eradication and reporting of patients.

3rd party evaluation of hospitals for reporting soon

P&SH Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that third-party evaluation would be conducted through mobile phone application developed by PITB. He revealed that the main cause behind the outbreak of dengue was wrong reporting of hospitals and so-called actions and activities of relevant departments. He said that third-party evolution would help to eradicate false reporting and paperwork. He said that evaluation would be started in affected districts like Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore. On the directions of Chief Mistier Punjab, the responsible persons (violators) will be dealt with an iron hand in the light of the third-evaluation report, he added.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday decided to conduct polio drive every month for getting desired results. P&SH Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman expressed displeasure over not administer anti-polio vaccine to 42,848 children up to five years of age in the last campaign. He said that special spy teams would be constituted to monitor the polio campaign and the performance of field teams. Usman said that the polio campaign should be considered a jihad to prevent the future of the nation from becoming disabled. He said that polio-free Punjab was a mission of Punjab government that to be completed at any cost.