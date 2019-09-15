Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has termed Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill as a positive move by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said these steps are leading towards real change in the lives of the people. Dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice is a basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third-generation.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court is being linked with modern technology.

She said inheritance right available to women under Islam had turned into social and legal complications.