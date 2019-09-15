Share:

ISLAMABAD - A ten-member delegation from different walks of life, consisting of scientists, agriculturists and business community from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, headed by their Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Markos Tekle and Misiganu Arega, Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, paid a visit to COMSATS Headquarters to explore the possibility of joining of Ethiopia as a Member State of COMSATS. At this occasion, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi gave a comprehensive briefing about the main functions of COMSATS and emphasised the benefits of joining COMSATS as Member State as well as declaring any appropriate Science and Techno logy/ R&D Institution of Ethiopia as Centre of Excellence of COMSATS’ network. He also described the continued efforts of COMSATS Secretariat about this end and requested the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and its delegation to pursue the proposal of membership with his Government.