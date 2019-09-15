Share:

GUJRANWALA/WAZIRABAD-Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that the former rulers had destroyed all national institutions purposely for their political mileage.

“Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif deliberately delayed the completion of Wazirabad Cardiology Institute for the reason that this project was launched by the PML-Q government,” Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi stated while talking to the media persons after a visit to Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology here on Saturday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi regretted that the undue delay in making the WIC functional caused huge losses to the national exchequer and also deprived o people of this region of quality healthcare for long.

The PML-Q chief informed that the present government has started reforms to improve the situation. He pointed out that one year is too short for any government to judge its performance.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that now the WIC has completely been made functional and people of the region are availing quality cardiac diseases treatment at their threshold. He revealed the Punjab government has allocated funds to the tune of Rs840 million for purchase of more necessary machinery and medicines, adding that the institution has also been upgraded from 100 beds to 200 beds which would help reduce problems of the people of the region.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi recalled that WIC was started in 2007 with the estimated cost of Rs2 billion which was later completed with Rs4 billion. “According to a survey conducted in Punjab, the Cardiac disease is on the rise so we with the consultation of Premier Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, have decided to make the Cardiology Centres of Multan, Pindi and Wazirabad fully functional by the end of 2019 for which the requisite funds have been released,” he informed.

About political situation, the PA speaker and Acting Governor said that political temperature in Islamabad is quite normal hence no need to heed rumours.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting the Kashmir issue in a better manner by raising voice for Kashmiris at every forum, adding that due to hectic diplomatic efforts of the Pakistan, Modi’s real face has been exposed to the world.

To a query about any deal with the Sharif Family, Ch Pervaiz said that the N-Leaguers could better answer this question. He informed that health condition of veteran politician Ch Shujaat Hussain is now much better. ATo another question, the PA speaker said that world has now started steadily understanding the stand of Pakistan and gravity of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, adding that the current situation has brightened the possibility of freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and this special day would come soon.

Earlier, Ch Pervaiz Elahi inspected different sections of the WIC and went around various wards. On the occasion, Dr Mubashir Manzoor Alam briefed the Punjab Assembly speaker in WIC Auditorium about functioning of the hospital and its future plans.