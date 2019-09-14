Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani singer and actor, Farhan Saeed accused popular Bollywood composer, Salim Merchant for ripping off his music.

Taking to Twitter, the Sajni singer called out Merchant for copying his 2014 track, Roiyaan

Writing on Twitter, the singer said, “Someone just sent me Salim Merchant’s song Haareya, which is a total copy of my song Roiyaan. I wonder how they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone’s work.”

“Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro! (If you want to do it, at least ask and if you don’t want to ask, at least execute it well)” he added.

Merchant responded to Saeed’s claims and shared, “Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a time when notes have a natural progression from each other. Suleman and I have a track record of never plagiarising.”

“If you say so! Another coincidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway, good luck!”the singer clapped back.

This is not the first time that Bollywood has copied or breached copyrights from a Pakistani artist.