Islamabad (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and Global Institute of Quality (GIHQ) have signed an MOU to extend quality healthcare services to vulnerable and marginalised communities as part of FFC recently initiated project “Sona Center” for a food secure Pakistan. The MOU ceremony was held at FFC head office, which was presided over by CE & MD FFC, Lt Gen Tariq Khan (Retd) HI (M) and CEO GIHQ, Dr Uzma Anjum.

Sona centres are envisioned to extend much needed capacity building, technical support, micro financing as well as social welfare support including healthcare, education, women empowerment, and community support across Pakistan in order to reverse the tide of food insecurity, which is affecting almost 45 percent population of Pakistan as per recent estimates.

The first centre has already started its operations at Rahim Yar Khan. GIHQ with its extensive outreach in health services especially concerning tele-health and awareness programmes will collaborate with FFC to extend health coverage to the targeted population.

Mainly hot, humid weather to persist: PMD

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, a MET office reported. Rainfall recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (A/P 45, Bokra 14, Golra 12, Saidpur 05, Zero point 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01), KP: Cherat 04, Parachinar 02, Dir 01.

Maximum temperatures Sibbi 44°C, Bhakkar 42°C and Layyah 41°C.