ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik alleged that India was involved in cybercrimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.

He said that Indian hackers were stealing data of different countries to sell it to rival countries and of individuals for blackmailing purposes. He said that he would be writing to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber terrorism against various sovereign states.

Malik said that India was not only committing unprecedented brutalities as it was 40th day that curfew was imposed in Occupied Kashmir but was also involved in committing cybercrimes against Pakistan and many other countries.

“I warn India to stop doing cyber-terrorism against Pakistan,” he said. He said that as per the available authentic information, after the Pulwama attack in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan faced its worst cyber-attacks in the history by India as an Indian group ‘Team I Crew’ hacked above 200 Pakistani websites. He said that attacking any sovereign state through hacking its different institutions’ websites was a cybercrime and came under cyber-terrorism.

Malik further argued that Indian hackers were notorious for their repeated evil intrusion in cyberspace throughout the world. He said that Indian hackers made many attempts to attack the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2013 and later in 2018.

“My investigation suggests that India has adopted a clandestine and a complicated procedure to get the ingress into the sensitive and important data of various countries through hacking the websites of different institutions.” He said that India through its hackers used to steal sensitive national data of different countries and used it for its political and military targets and also for individuals’ blackmailing.

Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker alleged that an Indian company got ingress into ECP’s system through UNDP as the Result Management System (RMS) was launched by the commission in collaboration with UN body. He further alleged that Indian Company used a front company Kaulitatem Inc., duly registered in New York, USA without notice of the US Government. He said that the security of RMS was certified by another Indian company namely EC-Council with its head office in Hyderabad, India.

He said that Indian company had fully coordinated and managed the RMS software and they would continue to hack not only ECP website but also other related departments. Therefore, the government should immediately replace the RMS and modernized it with iron curtains.

He called upon the government to extend its full technical and other assistance to ECP to replace the RMS to secure important national data.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that India was not only involved in cyber crimes against Pakistan but also hacking into other countries including Middle East which was an attack on their sovereignty. “I in this regard he will be writing a letter to Secretary General Interpol to take immediate action against India for cyber-terrorism,” he concluded.