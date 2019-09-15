Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Saturday that Indian occupying military and paramilitary forces were pursuing the policy of ethnic cleansing of Muslim population in the occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of All Parties Conference’s Core Committee in the federal capital on Saturday, says an official statement issued Saturday night.

“The steps of the RSS inspired Modi-led government in Occupied Kashmir are against international laws and serious crimes against humanity” he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said it was high time for the UNSC, the US and the European Union to intervene and save humanity from the unprecedented oppression by Indian troops.

He said a humanitarian crisis had been created in the occupied Kashmir where people were facing strict curfew and other restrictions.

The AJK prime minister said the European Parliament and other world organizations were now listening to the voice of Kashmiris.

Earlier, the Core Committee decided to postpone its march towards Line of Control (LoC) till the address of PM Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

The committee also reviewed the latest situation in the occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on LoC where women were martyred.

The meeting paid rich tributes to the martyrs of LoC, Indian occupied Kashmir as well as the Pak Army who are protecting the country’s geographical and ideological frontiers.

The Core Committee of APC decided to arrange big public gatherings and rallies to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir. A committee headed by Minister for Information Muhstaq Ahmed constituted to review arrangements for these protest engagements.

The other members of the committee are: Noor ul Baari General Secretary JI, Hassan Ibrahim Jammu and Kashmr Peoples’ Party, Sardar Sagheer Chughtai Muslim Conference, M Hussain Khateeb All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Faisal Rathore General Secretary Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Syed Attique ur Rehman Shah Jammiat Ahlehadith, Imtiaz Abbasi Jammiat Ullema e Islam, Syed Sibtain Kazmi Shaheed Bhutto Party, Zaffar Anwar Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Representative of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Zulifqar Ali Malik, DG Political Affairs with Prime Minister as Secretary.